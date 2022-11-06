Cosa significa dipingere come un artista [EN]

Tom Whyman su Art Review qualche mese fa commentava la notizia uscita su The Guardian dell’invenzione di un nuovo robot, descritto come “il primo robot a dipingere come un artista”.

The Guardian raccontava come, in una stanzetta della British Library di Londra, Ai-Da era stato presentato come il primo robot in grado di dipingere come gli artisti hanno dipinto per secoli:

Tom Whyman si domanda se questo robot sia una vera novità e cosa significhi esattamente dipingere come un artista:

What’s important – and what’s interesting about all this, to me – is this claim, that Ai-Da, no matter how long she’s been in the ‘hey look at this, some AI bullshit’ side of the news game for, is ‘the first robot to paint like an artist.’ What does this even mean? What exactly is it to ‘paint like an artist’? It is not, after all, novel for AIs to be used to generate art: I can fire up a website like the AI art app Wombo and immediately produce a picture of ‘an AI painting like an artist,’ which for some reason gives me something that looks a bit Jar-Jar Binks, or ‘Jerry Seinfeld’s face becomes the Moon.’

In terms of the ‘painting like a painter’ thing, I believe the idea is that Ai-Da can use a brush, and observes her subjects directly, through the cameras which function as her eyes. In this sense she is able to paint ‘like a painter’ directly from a model, or from nature.

But the problem with all this is that it is completely wrong-headed. Of course a robot can be set up to look like it is painting (although to make such a robot does nevertheless require a great deal of engineering skill). But to paint ‘like an artist’ is not simply to go through the motions of putting a brush to canvas.