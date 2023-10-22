Cultura e politica nell’America degli anni 30 (termina il 10 dicembre)

Dal 7 settembre al 10 dicembre 2023 in mostra al Met Fifth Avenue più di 100 opere per documentare i messaggi politici e ideologici espressi dagli artisti americani negli anni 30.
Gli anni ’30 furono un decennio di sconvolgimenti politici e sociali negli Stati Uniti, e l’arte e la cultura visiva dell’epoca riflettevano l’ambiente instabile. Gli americani cercarono la loro identità culturale durante la Grande depressione, un periodo segnato da politiche divisive, minacce alla democrazia e intensificazione dell’attivismo sociale, tra cui un potente movimento operaio.
Con più di 100 opere provenienti dalla collezione del Met e da diversi prestatori, questa mostra esplora il modo in cui gli artisti hanno espresso messaggi politici e ideologie attraverso una vasta gamma di media: dipinti, sculture, stampe e fotografie, film, danza, arti decorative, moda. In esposizione dipinti di Georgia O’Keeffe, Charles Sheeler e Stuart Davis; stampe di Elizabeth Olds, Dox Thrash e Riva Helfond; fotografie di Walker Evans e Dorothea Lange; riprese del ballo Frontier di Martha Graham e altro ancora, fornendo una panoramica senza precedenti del quadro sociopolitico dell’epoca.
Anche su ArtNet News Ben Davis spiega la complessità che emerge dalla visione dell’insieme delle opere esposte:
Does it sound weird to say that “Art for the Millions: American Art in the 1930s” at the Metropolitan Museum is a delightful show? The 1930s are synonymous with hardship. Its art, until quite recently, was generally considered dowdy, unsophisticated. But this exhibition, curated by Allison Rudnick, is artfully assembled and thought-provoking. It’s a useful new chapter in the wider revaluation of the ‘30s in art in the United States. The good and the bad of what the 1930s represent is right there in the title of the show: “Art for the Millions.” Artistic populism is the thousand-foot-up view of what the ‘30s stood for in culture. Several generations of post-war U.S. taste-makers defined themselves against this heritage of the 1930s, as they tried to make room within the U.S.’s typically utilitarian and mass-oriented culture for more intellectual and experimental art. On the flip side, when art does look to the ’30s for inspiration, it is exactly because the era provides models of how it might put itself at the service of “the people,” via agitprop, public works, and documentary.
Infine un articolo sul Financial Times (soft paywall) presenta l’esposizione con una dettagliata recensione, che descrive come Allison Rudnick abbia cercato di raccontare la dozzina di anni intercorsi tra il Martedi nero (detto anche “Big Crash”, il 29 ottobre 1929, giorno del crollo della borsa valori a New York) e l’attacco giapponese a Pearl Harbor. Un mondo visivo polarizzato, a rappresentare una grande gamma di messaggi politici, cercava all’epoca di descrivere l’America.
La Fritz Ascher Society pubblica un video nel quale Allison Rudnick, la curatrice, parla della mostra.
