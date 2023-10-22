Cultura e politica nell’America degli anni 30 (termina il 10 dicembre)

Dal 7 settembre al 10 dicembre 2023 in mostra al Met Fifth Avenue più di 100 opere per documentare i messaggi politici e ideologici espressi dagli artisti americani negli anni 30.

Anche su ArtNet News Ben Davis spiega la complessità che emerge dalla visione dell’insieme delle opere esposte:

Does it sound weird to say that “Art for the Millions: American Art in the 1930s” at the Metropolitan Museum is a delightful show? The 1930s are synonymous with hardship. Its art, until quite recently, was generally considered dowdy, unsophisticated. But this exhibition, curated by Allison Rudnick, is artfully assembled and thought-provoking. It’s a useful new chapter in the wider revaluation of the ‘30s in art in the United States. The good and the bad of what the 1930s represent is right there in the title of the show: “Art for the Millions.” Artistic populism is the thousand-foot-up view of what the ‘30s stood for in culture. Several generations of post-war U.S. taste-makers defined themselves against this heritage of the 1930s, as they tried to make room within the U.S.’s typically utilitarian and mass-oriented culture for more intellectual and experimental art. On the flip side, when art does look to the ’30s for inspiration, it is exactly because the era provides models of how it might put itself at the service of “the people,” via agitprop, public works, and documentary.