Dear Collaborator (Letters Live)

“Letters Live” è una serie di eventi in cui personaggi noti leggono lettere di vario genere.

In questo video, l’attore Benedict Cumberbatch, durante il Letters Live alla London’s Royal Albert Hall del dicembre 2024, legge una lettera che lo scrittore Ross Beeley scrisse nel 2011 ad un suo collega di palestra, dopo averlo visto asciugarsi le parti intime con un asciugacapelli nello spogliatoio della palestra…

dear gentleman blow drying his balls in the gym locker room (you’re actually doing it). I mean we’ve all dreamed of blow drying our balls out in the open but you’re actually doing it in front of me and about 16 other people who have just finished exercising at this pricey Sports Club