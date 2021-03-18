Dire che le bambine sono “altrettanto brave” in matematica che i bambini può perpetuare gli stereotipi di genere.

Research Digest riporta e commenta i risultati di uno studio fatto su bambini, ai quali sono state sottoposte frasi come “i bambini [o alternativamente le bambine] sono altrettanto bravi che le bambine [o i bambini] a fare queste cose. Il risultato è stato che

the children more likely to report that the gender in the reference position, at the end of the sentence, was naturally better, and would have to work less hard to be skilled at it.

Lo studio conferma i risultati di un precedente studio fatto su adulti, cioè che è importante come il concetto di parità viene presentato.

The work suggests that if a child does not already hold the stereotype that boys are better than girls at maths, hearing that girls are “as good as boys” in these spheres could actually teach it… Their work suggests that presenting girls and boys, and men and women, as being “equally as good” at something is a far better strategy. “Until women and men are on equal syntactic footing, they will not be on equal social footing,” they conclude.