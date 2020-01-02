Dodici milioni di cellulari, un dataset, zero privacy [EN]

Il New York Times, all’interno del suo Privacy Project, ha pubblicato il primo di una serie di articoli, intitolata One nation, tracked, sul tracciamento geografico dei cellulari da parte di varie aziende informatiche, e sul fiorente mercato non regolato associato allo scambio e vendita di tali dati:

Every minute of every day, everywhere on the planet, dozens of companies — largely unregulated, little scrutinized — are logging the movements of tens of millions of people with mobile phones and storing the information in gigantic data files. [We] obtained one such file, by far the largest and most sensitive ever to be reviewed by journalists. It holds more than 50 billion location pings from the phones of more than 12 million Americans as they moved through several major cities, including Washington, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

L’articolo interattivo mostra il tipo di informazioni che possono essere ricavate dalla semplice geolocalizzazione, anche senza avere nessun altro tipo di informazioni di solito disponibili alle imprese che vendono annunci pubblicitari personalizzati:

Within America’s own representative democracy, citizens would surely rise up in outrage if the government attempted to mandate that every person above the age of 12 carry a tracking device that revealed their location 24 hours a day. Yet, in the decade since Apple’s App Store was created, Americans have, app by app, consented to just such a system run by private companies.

Le varie compagnie che collezionano dati geografici si rifugiano di solito dietro al fatto che i dati sono anonimizzati, ma la disponibilita’ di una precisa geolocalizzazione, associata ad un numero unico, permette di seguire nel tempo gli spostamenti di un singolo cellulare, di fatto annullando l’anonimato:

To evaluate the companies’ claims, we turned most of our attention to identifying people in positions of power. With the help of publicly available information, like home addresses, we easily identified and then tracked scores of notables. We followed military officials with security clearances as they drove home at night. We tracked law enforcement officers as they took their kids to school. We watched high-powered lawyers (and their guests) as they traveled from private jets to vacation properties.

Non solo è possibile tracciare i movimenti di personaggi noti, ma anche di persone private, associando i luoghi più frequentati, come casa e posto di lavoro:

In one case, we observed a change in the regular movements of a Microsoft engineer. He made a visit one Tuesday afternoon to the main Seattle campus of a Microsoft competitor, Amazon. The following month, he started a new job at Amazon. It took minutes to identify him.

Gli altri sette articoli si occupano dei dettagli della tecnologia, delle poche leggi esistenti in materia, degli eventuali pericoli per la sicurezza nazionale, e di possibili soluzioni.

