Donna della Florida arrestata per furto dopo aver consegnato alla polizia le armi del marito violento.

A cura di @Perodatrent (modificato)

In Florida una donna è stata incarcerata per sei giorni con l’accusa di furto, per aver consegnato alla polizia le armi che il marito, denunciato per violenza domestica, deteneva in casa contravvenendo ad una legge federale.

“Ms Irby was seeking help from the Lakeland Police Department and taking action to protect herself and her children,” Representative Eskamani wrote. “Prosecuting Ms Irby sets a scary precedent that if someone seeks help to escape abuse, they will be punished for it.”