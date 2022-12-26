Ecco chi è Caroline Ellison, “La Nerd della beneficienza finta” che sta dietro alla caduta di FTX

Forbes pubblica -prima dei recenti fatti di cronaca giudiziaria che hanno interessato FTX, una delle aziende che si occupano di bitcoin- un profilo di una delle persone dietro le quinte che gestivano alcune delle attività.



Caroline Ellison viene descritta come una giovane proveniente da una famiglia di economisti, con una passione per la matematica («While other kids were playing with Lego, Ellison was learning about Bayesian statistics before middle school»), una storia personale di opinioni espresse dall’alto di una superiorità intellettuale («women are better suited to being homemakers and rearing children than doing Careers»), e una propensione per una filosofia morale, l’altruismo efficace, che sembra in realtà una copertura per altre preferenze morali («The idea was that the best thing for the world is for me to become extremely wealthy, and then donate it…it’s incredibly self-serving»).