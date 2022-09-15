L’evoluzione dello scappamento naturale e la sua ultima iterazione creata da Lederer

Un lungo articolo su Hodinkee analizza e descrive l’evoluzione dello scappamento naturale, un meccanismo utilizzato negli orologi meccanici per creare il movimento mediante l’uso di due ruote, che aveva la particolarità di non necessitare di lubrificazione.

Dai primi tentativi di Breguet all’inizio dell’800, molto avanzate per l’epoca, alle intuizioni di Daniels fino all’ultima iterazione da parte di Lederer che l’ha affinato per utilizzarlo nel suo Central Impulse Chronometer: l’articolo presenta interessanti confronti con altri scappamenti ed un’analisi dei vantaggi e difficoltà di esecuzione di questo particolare meccanismo.

After a career in which he has, more often than not, worked behind the scenes for others, Lederer is now in his mid-sixties and prepared to demonstrate his one-of-a-kind horological ingenuity through his “Masters of Escapement” series, a collection of six watches to be released over the next few years and that intend to each demonstrate the ultimate example of a specific form of escapement.

Lederer’s first release in the “Masters of Escapement” collection was the Central Impulse Chronometer, which is based around George Daniels’ independent double-wheel, dual-impulse escapement and which took home the Innovation Prize at the 2021 edition of the GPHG. The Central Impulse Chronometer is currently being produced in a pair of 25-piece runs, in either a rose or white gold case with 44mm × 12.2mm dimensions; it has a stated MSRP of CHF 128,000. Lederer says it took him six years of R&D to complete the Central Impulse Chronometer, but it’s clearly something he’s been thinking about and working toward his entire career.