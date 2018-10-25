Gandhi ai tempi della post-verità [EN]

A cura di @Quantus.

Un articolo del New Yorker parte da alcune recenti polemiche sulla figura di Gandhi per spiegare quali elementi del suo pensiero siano diventati oggi più attuali che mai.

Today, Gandhi’s political thought resonates again. In recent years, many scholars have asserted that he has much to say about the issues that make our present moment so volatile: inequality, resentment, the rise of demagoguery, and the breakdown of democratic governance. In several pioneering books and articles, the Indian thinker Ashis Nandy has presented Gandhi as boldly confronting the “hyper-masculine” political culture of his time, which sanctified “institutionalized violence and ruthless social Darwinism.”