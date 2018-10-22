Gi americani sono stanchi del politicamente corretto [EN]

A cura di @Apollyon.

The Atlantic riporta e commenta i dati circa il supporto per il politically correct negli USA per censo, età e gruppo etnico: secondo gli studi citati, gli unici predittori validi risulterebbero essere reddito e livello di istruzione.

Progressive activists are the only group that strongly backs political correctness: Only 30 percent see it as a problem.

So what does this group look like? Compared with the rest of the (nationally representative) polling sample, progressive activists are much more likely to be rich, highly educated—and white. They are nearly twice as likely as the average to make more than $100,000 a year. They are nearly three times as likely to have a postgraduate degree. And while 12 percent of the overall sample in the study is African American, only 3 percent of progressive activists are. With the exception of the small tribe of devoted conservatives, progressive activists are the most racially homogeneous group in the country.