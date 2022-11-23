Giorgia Meloni e il trionfo del conservatorismo americano [EN]

Kevin Roberts, su The American Conservative, scrive della crescita delle formazioni di destra in Europa, sostenendo che la destra europea stia diventando sempre più simile alla destra americana. La tesi dell’articolo, pubblicato su una rivista di area paleoconservatrice (che ha l’ambizione di diventare “una sorta di versione repubblicana dell’Atlantic“), è che politici come Giorgia Meloni rappresentino un significativo cambiamento rispetto ai loro predecessori locali, che erano più orientati a mantenere vecchie gerarchie sociali e privilegi. Il loro successo sarebbe invece basato su un tipo di interpretazione dei valori di libertà e uguaglianza simile a quello dei conservatori populisti americani, e ugualmente ostile alla globalizzazione e alla “cultura woke”: la loro vittoria è quindi anche una vittoria della cultura conservatrice americana, che starebbe diventando egemone sui due lati dell’Atlantico.

There seems to be some confusion about the election of incoming Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and the post-Great Recession rise of a more populist, nationalist conservative politics across the West. Specifically, many right-of-center (and formerly right-of-center) pundits fear American conservatism is trading away its traditional, Reaganite, “fusionist” principles for a mess of European, throne-and-altar pottage.

But the truth is closer to the opposite.

(…)

Populist, nationalist conservatism in Europe reflects American conservatism. The U.S. Constitution remains the greatest victory for the “little guy” in human history. And globalist elitism—whether expressed domestically in woke culture warring or internationally by corporate subservience to the Chinese Communist Party—is the existential political threat of our age, driven by a cabal already savvier and more powerful than the Soviet Union ever was.

The long-standing internationalist bipartisan foreign policy consensus does not reflect the heart of American conservatives. It never did. The harmonization and rise of populist, nationalist, patriotic conservatism here at home and around the world is not a betrayal of American conservatism, but its triumph.