Gli arredi erotici di Caterina la Grande [EN]

Messy Nessy racconta con alcune foto gli arredi del boudoir di Caterina la Grande a San Pietroburgo.

The flamboyant and powerful empress, Russia’s longest-ruling female leader, had 22 male lovers throughout her life, many of them significantly younger than her. But aside from her extra-marital affairs and multiple illicit relationships with Russian royalty, Catherine also had a habit of collecting sexually-charged furniture and even kept an erotic cabinet; rooms stuffed with eccentric period pornography and walls covered in sexually explicit art.