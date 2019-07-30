Gli esseri umani non sono fatti per essere felici, smettetela di provarci [EN]

A cura di @Anna.

Rafael Euba, psichiatra, critica il concetto contemporaneo di felicità.

A huge happiness and positive thinking industry, estimated to be worth US$11 billion a year, has helped to create the fantasy that happiness is a realistic goal. Chasing the happiness dream is a very American concept, exported to the rest of the world through popular culture. Indeed, “the pursuit of happiness” is one of the US’s “unalienable rights”. Unfortunately, this has helped to create an expectation that real life stubbornly refuses to deliver.