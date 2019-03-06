Google ha scoperto che pagava di meno gli uomini [EN]

A cura di @Ebroin.

Un articolo del New York Times (link alternativo)descrive il sorprendente esito di una recente indagine interna di Google:

When Google conducted a study recently to determine whether the company was underpaying women and members of minority groups, it found, to the surprise of just about everyone, that men were paid less money than women for doing similar work.

The study, which disproportionately led to pay raises for thousands of men, is done every year, but the latest findings arrived as Google and other companies in Silicon Valley face increasing pressure to deal with gender issues in the workplace, from sexual harassment to wage discrimination.