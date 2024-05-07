How far Trump would go

Eric Cortellessa per Time in un lungo articolo getta uno sguardo oltre le elezioni americane e si chiede fin dove Trump si spingerebbe se venisse eletto.

Donald Trump thinks he’s identified a crucial mistake of his first term: He was too nice. We’ve been talking for more than an hour on April 12 at his fever-dream palace in Palm Beach. Aides lurk around the perimeter of a gilded dining room overlooking the manicured lawn. When one nudges me to wrap up the interview, I bring up the many former Cabinet officials who refuse to endorse Trump this time. Some have publicly warned that he poses a danger to the Republic. Why should voters trust you, I ask, when some of the people who observed you most closely do not?

Mancano solo sei mesi alle elezioni e Trump sembra messo meglio nei sondaggi rispetto alla campagna elettorale precedente: qual è la sua visione, cosa pensa di fare una volta diventato presidente?

Six months from the 2024 presidential election, Trump is better positioned to win the White House than at any point in either of his previous campaigns. He leads Joe Biden by slim margins in most polls, including in several of the seven swing states likely to determine the outcome. But I had not come to ask about the election, the disgrace that followed the last one, or how he has become the first former—and perhaps future—American President to face a criminal trial. I wanted to know what Trump would do if he wins a second term, to hear his vision for the nation, in his own words.