Come l’avvocato che ha vinto la grande causa contro Chevron ha perso tutto [EN]

The Intercept racconta la storia di Steven Donziger, avvocato che vinse una causa miliardaria contro il colosso petrolifero Chevron in Ecuador e delle conseguenze che questo ha avuto sulla sua vita privata.

Last August, during the second-hottest year on record, while the fires in the Amazon rainforest were raging, the ice sheet in Greenland was melting, and Greta Thunberg was being greeted by adoring crowds across the U.S., something else happened that was of great relevance to the climate movement: An attorney who has been battling Chevron for more than a decade over environmental devastation in South America was put on house arrest.