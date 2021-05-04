I fatti sono le tessere, non sono il puzzle [EN]

Insight, newsletter di Zeynep Tufekci, pubblica un articolo che prende spunto da come il NYT presenta la notizia di un cluster di Covid-19 in una RSA nel Kentucky per far notare come il reportage dei fatti, formalmente corretto, può prendere un senso differente a seconda di come viene inquadrato -insieme con altri fatti- per costruire una storia.

La sua opinione è riassunta in un breve tweet:

My post on why that study of a nursing home outbreak in this thread that affected even the vaccinated was, in fact, encouraging news. It's also an example of why we need more than "just the facts" to be better informed. (Repost with the correct link.🙄) https://t.co/YiLLqp1eIS

— zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) April 22, 2021