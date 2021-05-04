stiamo tranquilli…

I fatti sono le tessere, non sono il puzzle [EN]

4 Mag 2021 di Perodatrent0 commenti

Insight, newsletter di Zeynep Tufekci, pubblica un articolo che prende spunto da come il NYT presenta la notizia di un cluster di Covid-19 in una RSA nel Kentucky per far notare come il reportage dei fatti, formalmente corretto, può prendere un senso differente a seconda di come viene inquadrato -insieme con altri fatti- per costruire una storia.

La sua opinione è riassunta in un breve tweet:

Immagine da Pixabay

 

Argomenti simili


Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.