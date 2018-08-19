I leader islamici non si curano dei campi di internamento per uighuri musulmani [EN]

Su suggerimento di Fujiko Mine

Si stima che nello Xingjian un milione di musulmani siano stati internati. Tra città svuotate, case abbandonate, e un’islamofobia silenziosamente appoggiata dal governo, la situazione di 10 milioni di Uighuri, minoranza di origine turcomanna, è assai precaria, ma questo non sembra suscitare reazioni particolare tra i leader dell’Islam.

As the Chinese authorities continue a brutal crackdown in Xinjiang, the northwest region of China that’s home to the Uighur, Islam has been one of the main targets. Major mosques in the major cities of Kashgar and Urumqi now stand empty. Prisoners in the camps are told to renounce God and embrace the Chinese Communist Party. Prayers, religious education, and the Ramadan fast are increasingly restricted or banned. Even in the rest of China, Arabic text is being stripped from public buildings, and Islamophobia is being tacitly encouraged by party authorities.

But amid this state-backed campaign against their religious brethren, Muslim leaders and communities around the world stand silent. While the fate of the Palestinians stirs rage and resistance throughout the Islamic world, and millions stood up to condemn the persecution of the Rohingya, there’s been hardly a sound on behalf of the Uighur. No Muslim nation’s head of state has made a public statement in support of the Uighurs this decade. Politicians and many religious leaders who claim to speak for the faith are silent in the face of China’s political and economic power.