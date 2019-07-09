stiamo tranquilli…

I marinai russi morti nell’incendio del loro sottomarino avrebbero evitato una catastrofe globale

I marinai russi morti nell’incendio del loro sottomarino avrebbero evitato una catastrofe globale

9 Lug 2019 di Anna0 commenti

A cura di @Anna.

The 14 Russian sailors killed in last week’s nuclear submarine fire may have prevented a “planetary catastrophe,” a high-ranking officer has reportedly said at their funeral ceremony this weekend.

Ne parla il Moscow Times.

Argomenti simili


Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.