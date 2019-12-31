I miei nemici acquisiti [EN]

Josh Gondelman racconta come negli anni, da uomo mite e poco disposto al conflitto, abbia finito per acquisire i nemici della moglie.

Until about five years ago, I got along with basically everyone. Sometimes, I knew, people didn’t care for me, but my impeccable get-along instincts and crushing fear of confrontation prevented things from coming to a head very often. And if I didn’t like someone, I’d try to never let them know, because even if the sight of them made my stomach curdle, I still wanted them to like me. I’d attempt to wear them down with relentless kindness until one of us moved to another city or died. But all that changed when I met my wife, who taught me the fine art of having enemies.