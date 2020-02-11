I numeri sulla mutilazione genitale femminile in Germania [EN]

Un articolo di Deutsche Welle fa una panoramica sul fenomeno delle mutilazioni genitali femminili in Germania.

More than 70,000 women living in Germany have undergone FGM, and 17,000 girls are thought to be at risk. These numbers are rising, Dr. Strunz says, because more people from the FGM Zone have been migrating to Germany in recent years.

Many families in Germany will visit their countries of origin, perhaps during the summer holidays, while a few even fly in FGM practitioners in secret — performing a female circumcision is illegal in Germany — to carry out the ritual on their children.