I nuovi documenti sulla repressione degli Uiguri

21 Feb 2020 di Agenore0 commenti

Valigia Blu parla “di un nuovo documento riservato di 137 pagine, senza alcun timbro o sigillo ufficiale, è stato esaminato e il suo contenuto pubblicato da Deutsche Welle (dopo un lavoro svolto insieme alle emittenti tedesche NDR e WDR e al giornale Süddeutsche Zeitung), dalla BBC e altri media.”

