I seminari sulla cultura maschile bianca del Sandia National Laboratory [EN]

Un articolo di Reason, facendo seguito a polemiche su un’infografica del museo di storia afroamericana di Washington che definiva il lavorare duramente e il pensiero razionale caratteristiche della cultura bianca, parla dei seminari di formazione sulla diversità del Sandia National Laboratory. Uno dei partecipanti ha fornito a Reason parte dei materiali didattici usati:

This group’s educational materials—which were obtained by Christopher Rufo, a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation—include many of the same racial stereotypes. As Rufo writes, participants were told that the “roots of white male culture”

consists of “rugged individualism,” “a can-do attitude,” “hard work,” and “striving towards success”—which sound good, but are in fact “devastating” to women and POCs.

In fact, the trainers claim that “white male culture” leads to “lowered quality of life at work and home, reduced life expectancy, unproductive relationships, and high stress.” It also forces this “white male standard” on women and minorities.

The seminar also asked white males to recite a series of “white privilege statements” and “male privilege statements.” It concluded with its white male participants writing letters of apology to marginalized people whom they may have harmed.