Il Belgio non può rischiare di offendere la Cina, a discapito dei diritti umani [EN]

Un articolo di Foreign Policy racconta il caso di Ablimit Tursun e della sua famiglia, cittadini cinesi di etnia uigura che hanno tentato senza successo di ottenere protezione dal Belgio.

There are also serious concerns raised by the behavior of the Belgian Embassy, which showed reckless carelessness and a lack of responsibility. The Belgian Embassy was repeatedly informed of the danger it would pose to Abula and her children to have to travel to Beijing several times at different occasions, yet still they insisted. Not only was a request for refuge at the embassy refused, but embassy staff also voluntarily called the police in the middle of the night—effectively sealing the fate of a vulnerable family.