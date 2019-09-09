Il cannibalismo per salvare il pianeta [EN]

A cura di @Apollyon.

A Swedish scientist has suggested eating human flesh to tackle climate change at a Stockholm summit, according to reports.

In the 1973 dystopian film Soylent Green, the world is so overpopulated that dead bodies are sold as food.

But Swedish researcher Magnus Söderlund believes this could be a genuine solution to climate change and asserts we must “awaken the idea” of eating human flesh in the future.

At a summit for food of the future called Gastro Summit, Professor Söderlund held a talk called “Can you Imagine Eating Human Flesh?” where he argued “conservative” taboos against cannibalism should be broken down – the Epoch Times reports.