Il capo di Intel vuole i sussidi

Dylan Martin su The Register riporta la notizia dell’audizione dell’amministratore delegato di Intel (e di altri dirigenti del settore) presso il Congresso statunitense.

Biden ha spinto parecchio per la legge CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incetives for Producing Semiconductors), uno strumento legislativo per recuperare il divario statunitense rispetto ai produttori di semiconduttori asiatici; in parlamento si discute se e come come incentivare i produttori locali.

The semiconductor CEOs and pro-subsidy committee members reiterated the reasons for using US taxpayer dollars to aid with a domestic expansion of semiconductor manufacturing: fighting against future chip shortages and inflation; reducing reliance on chipmakers in Asia, where around 80 percent of chipmaking happens now; hedging against future geopolitical instability, particularly in light of concerns about Chinese aggression against Taiwan; and growing US manufacturing jobs…

… Scott asked how Intel would respond if China invaded Taiwan, where most chipmaking is concentrated, and Gelsinger said those fears are why Congress should pass the CHIPS for America Act now. “The concerns that I have around the geopolitical situation drive the passion and urgency to build this industry in the US,” Gelsinger said. “This is a core reason why we are here. We have allowed this industry to shift to Asia. It is time for us to get it back onto American soil.“

