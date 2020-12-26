Il codice sorgente del vaccino di BioNTech/Pfizer, spiegato

Bert Hubert spiega sul suo blog come funziona il vaccino di BioNTech/Pfizer, analizzando in dettaglio le varie componenti dell’mRNA usato per insegnare al nostro sistema immunitario come combattere il virus SARS-CoV-2:

With this, we now know the exact mRNA contents of the BNT162b2 vaccine, and for most parts we understand why they are there:

– The CAP to make sure the RNA looks like regular mRNA

– A known successful and optimized 5’ untranslated region (UTR)

– A codon optimized signal peptide to send the Spike protein to the right place (copied 100% from the original virus)

– A codon optimized version of the original spike, with two ‘Proline’ substitutions to make sure the protein appears in the right form

– A known successful and optimized 3’ untranslated region

– A slightly mysterious poly-A tail with an unexplained ‘linker’ in there