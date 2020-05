Il costo di sangue della nuova megalopoli saudita [EN]

Un articolo del Guardian parla delle conseguenze della costruzione di Neom, la nuova megalopoli voluta da Muhammad b. Salman nella provincia nordoccidentale di Tabuk, per la popolazione locale.

For some Saudis, the Huwaiti tribe among them, Neom, with its parallel legal system reporting directly to the king, represents an elite version of Saudi society, one designed simply to shut them out. Residents and visitors to the site will probably be allowed to drink alcohol and enjoy fine dining in a futuristic version of paradise that is also set to include a vast data-gathering network, including drone and facial-recognition technology covering the entire city-state.