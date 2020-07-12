Il governo federale nega al Minnesota i fondi per la ricostruzione [EN]

Associated Press riporta che il governo federale americano ha negato al Minnesota 500 milioni di dollari in fondi per l’emergenza destinati alla ricostruzione, a seguito dei danni causati dalle proteste violente relative alla morte di George Floyd.

A preliminary assessment of damage found more than $15 million of damages directly related to the fires. Around 1,500 businesses were damaged. Among the public structures destroyed was a Minneapolis police station that was a focus of the protests.

“As we navigate one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history, we look for support from our federal government to help us through” Tschann said in a statement.

Current estimates of the total damage exceed $500 million, the governor wrote in his disaster aid request.