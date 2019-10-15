Il mercato del lavoro che non ti aspetti in USA [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Billy Pilgrim

Un articolo su the Atlantic riporta quella che, a detta dell’autore Derek Thompson, sarebbe la più bella notizia economica per gli Stati Uniti di cui nessuno parla: i salari dei lavoratori nelle fasce più basse stanno crescendo più rapidamente di quelli dei già benestanti. Perchè questa notizia, che l’autore riferisce basandosi sul lavoro di Nick Bunker (un economista di Indeed.com) e attribuisce sia a fattori strutturali che legislativi, passa sotto silenzio?

Democrats don’t want to talk about low-income wage growth, because it feels too close to saying, “Good things can happen while Trump is president”; and Republicans don’t want to talk about the reason behind it, because it’s dangerously close to saying, “Our singular fixation with corporate-tax rates is foolish and Keynes was right.”