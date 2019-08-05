Il problema della Germania con la Cina [EN]

A cura di @Anna.
Un articolo del New York Times (link alternativo) spiega come sta cambiando il rapporto della Germania con il suo principale partner commerciale.
In a recent, unusually outspoken paper, the Federation of German Industries, one of the country’s most powerful business associations, declared that there was “system competition” between China and Germany — in other words, that trade between the two countries had become a zero-sum battle.
Immagine da Wikimedia.
