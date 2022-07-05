Il supervulcano di Yellowstone (probabilmente) non causerà la fine del mondo

Il canale YouTube Soup Emporium propone un video che analizza il supervulcano di Yellowstone, e smonta le effettive possibilità di una imminente mega-eruzione.

Yellowstone is one of the most well watched volcanoes on the planet. I’m talking GPS, LiDAR, seismic stations, field monitoring, ankle bracelets. If Yellowstone were about to explode we’d be seeing a lot more activity on it. I’m talking magnitude 5 earthquake swarms, metres of uplift a year, explosions from geothermal reservoirs, curfew breaking.

We don’t really see any of that. And since these precursors to volcanic eruptions typically take place days to weeks before an actual eruption – its safe to assume one’s not on the horizon and we’ll get plenty of warning if that ever changes.

I mean don’t you think the army of volcanologists who dedicate their lives to monitoring the Yellowstone Caldera System would have alerted everyone to an existential crisis if it were just around the corner?