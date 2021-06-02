In Somalia c’è una borsa un po’ diversa dalle altre [EN]

Investire in gruppi di pirati acquistando ‘azioni’ in armi o contanti? In Somalia è possibile: la città di Haradheere ospita una fiorente borsa della pirateria dove le contrattazioni sono aperte 24 ore su 24.

It is a lucrative business that has drawn financiers from the Somali diaspora and other nations — and now the gangs in Haradheere have set up an exchange to manage their investments.

One wealthy former pirate named Mohammed took Reuters around the small facility and said it had proved to be an important way for the pirates to win support from the local community for their operations, despite the dangers involved.

“Four months ago, during the monsoon rains, we decided to set up this stock exchange. We started with 15 ‘maritime companies’ and now we are hosting 72. Ten of them have so far been successful at hijacking,” Mohammed said.

“The shares are open to all and everybody can take part, whether personally at sea or on land by providing cash, weapons or useful materials … we’ve made piracy a community activity.”