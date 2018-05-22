Israel Launched World’s First Air Strike Using F-35 Stealth Fighters, Air Force Chief Says

Su suggerimento di @Danilo.c.

Un articolo dell’Aviationist discute il recente uso dei caccia F-35 da parte dell’aviazione israeliana durante l’intervento in Siria nella notte tra il 9 e il 10 Maggio.

Israel is the first country to have used the F-35 stealth aircraft in combat, the Israeli Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin said on Tuesday, in remarks that were made public through the IDF’s official Twitter account.

According to Haaretz, the Chief of IAF also presented images, that have not surfaced thus far, showing the F-35I over Beirut, Lebanon and said that the stealth fighter did not participate in the last strike in Syria but did in two previous ones.

“The Adir planes are already operational and flying in operational missions. We are the first in the world to use the F-35 in operational activity,” he said.