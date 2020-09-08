Kamala Harris teme interferenze russe alle prossime elezioni [EN]

Un articolo del Financial Times (link alternativo) riporta le dichiarazioni di Kamala Harris alla CNN, secondo le quali interferenze russe potrebbero modificare il risultato delle prossime elezioni americane in favore di Donald Trump.

“I am clear that Russia interfered in the election of president of the United States in 2016,” the senator from California said. “I serve on the Senate Intelligence Committee. We have published detailed reports about exactly what we believe happened. And I do believe that there will be foreign interference in the 2020 election, and that Russia will be at the front of the line.”