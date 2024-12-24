La cicala e la formica

Perché gli uomini primitivi sono passati all’agricoltura? Su hookii si è spesso accennato al tema, parlando della vecchia questione su quanto questo passaggio abbia influito, in maniera positiva o negativa, sul tenore di vita, o del fatto che quella fra caccia e raccolta nomade e agricoltura stanziale non fosse affatto una dicotomia rigida. L’Atlantic ha intervistato Andrea Matranga (dell’Università di Torino), che ha scritto un recente paper sul tema.

Secondo Matranga è sbagliato pensare alle condizioni di cacciatore/raccoglitore e contadino in termini di semplice “migliore” o “peggiore”: chi viveva solo di quello che trovava o cacciava in giro aveva effettivamente accesso a una dieta più abbondante e variata e poteva oziare di più ma, non potendo conservare il cibo, era molto più vulnerabile ai periodi di magra. La variabile più importante era la possibilità di creare dei depositi di cibo, che limitavano la mobilità ma, al contempo, creavano anche le condizioni per favorire la crescita dei vegetali più utili e “inventare” l’agricoltura. Con la fine dell’Era Glaciale molte zone prima coperte dai ghiacci diventarono adatte alla vita umana, ma solo in alcune stagioni: per questo, si diffusero l’abitudine di conservare il cibo, la sedentarietà e, alla fine, l’agricoltura.

And the question is: How can we exploit these very good summer conditions without getting stuck here in the winter, or without all dying in the winter? And of course, if you’re a stork, then that’s really not a problem, right? You can fly. You can go to this really warm place in the summer, have your nest there, and then in the winter, you just go back to Africa, and that’s perfect. But if you’re humans, and you’re carrying kids with you, then obviously that’s not going to work. And so you cannot migrate your way out of a Northern Hemisphere winter. So their solution was to store food. And so they say, We can move to these places first. During the summer, we gather all the food, and then we can store it and consume it throughout the long winter. And then the next summer, we do that again. And that was sort of, like, my first idea of why it happens right after the end of the Ice Age.

(…) And I think that one of the reasons this had not been proposed before was because as sedentary people with bank accounts and granaries, you know, usually our problems are not about, like, I’m eating a lot this week, but what am I going to eat next week? But if you are a nomad, and you’re not able to store food, then that, I think, would be the dominant concern, and I think that’s why we accepted this trade-off. Like, Sure, we’re just going to be shorter. That’s fine. But, you know, at least we don’t starve for a couple of months every year.