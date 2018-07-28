La competizione tra Italia e Francia in Libia sta spingendo il paese in una situazione sempre più caotica

Su suggerimento di @peridot.

Mustafa Fetouri spiega in un articolo per al-Monitor le conseguenze del disaccordo tra Italia e Francia sulla politica libica, in particolare per quanto riguarda la necessità di tenere elezioni a breve.

But is Libya really suffering from lack of elections? At least France seems to believe this as a fact while it pursues its policy toward the country, partly because its rival, Italy, seems to believe otherwise. Notably, Italy was not invited to the May meeting hosted by France. Italy is the former colonial power in Libya (1911-1943) before the allies — including France — defeated it. That gave France dominance and control in Libya’s southern region, known as Fezzan.