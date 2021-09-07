La curva gaussiana della sanità americana

Sul New Yorker Atul Gawande discute delle disuguaglianze nella sanità americana, partendo dal caso di una bambina, Annie Page, e della sua famiglia.

Every illness is a story, and Annie Page’s began with the kinds of small, unexceptional details that mean nothing until seen in hindsight. Like the fact that, when she was a baby, her father sometimes called her Little Potato Chip, because her skin tasted salty when he kissed her.

La famiglia scoprirà presto che questo soprannome è legato alla malattia di Annie, la fibrosi cistica (CF nell’articolo), una malattia genetica che provoca un’anomalia nella secrezione del cloro. Questa anomalia è la causa del sapore salato della pelle di Annie, del fatto che sia sottopeso, ma soprattutto dei suoi problemi di respirazione. Questo difetto genetico causa infatti la produzione di un muco molto denso nei polmoni, che ne pregiudica il funzionamento.

Quando la famiglia Paige viene a sapere della diagnosi, pensa subito di rivolgersi al Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, rinomato ospedale dove Sabin ha inventato il vaccino per la polio e dove lavora l’autore del più famoso libro sulla fibrosi cistica. Alla prima consultazione, il pediatra si rivolge alla famiglia:

He told us the median survival for patients was thirty years. In Annie’s lifetime, he said, we could see that go to forty. For him, he was sharing a great accomplishment in CF care. And the news was better than our worst fears. But only forty! That’s not what we wanted to hear.

I medici quindi prescrivono vari trattamenti per Annie, ma tra le informazioni che vengono fornite alla famiglia ne manca una:

The one thing that the clinicians failed to tell them, however, was that Cincinnati Children’s was not, as the Pages supposed, among the country’s best centers for children with cystic fibrosis. According to data from that year, it was, at best, an average program. This was no small matter. In 1997, patients at an average center were living to be just over thirty years old; patients at the top center typically lived to be forty-six.

L’aspettativa di vita per pazienti di fribrosi cistica, infatti, ricalca una curva gaussiana:

a handful of teams with disturbingly poor outcomes for their patients, a handful with remarkably good results, and a great undistinguished middle. It is distressing for doctors to have to acknowledge the bell curve. It belies the promise that we make to patients who become seriously ill: that they can count on the medical system to give them their very best chance at life. It also contradicts the belief nearly all of us have that we are doing our job as well as it can be done. But evidence of the bell curve is starting to trickle out, to doctors and patients alike, and we are only beginning to find out what happens when it does.

Ma questo tipo di dati e confronti sono difficili da ottenere, a volte quasi impossibili per le leggi sulla privacy. Ma la fibrosi cistica è un campo in cui questi dati sono stati raccolti con regolarità sin dal 1964. La Cystic Fibrosis Foundation infatti voleva i verificare le affermazioni di un medico, LeRoy Matthews, che nel 1957 aveva dato il via ad un nuovo programma di cure per pazienti con fibrosi cistica e sosteneva di aver ottenuto una mortalità annua minore del 2%, un risultato impensabile per l’epoca.

La cosa inaspettata fu che i dati dettero ragione al medico.

Unlike pediatricians elsewhere, Matthews viewed CF as a cumulative disease and provided aggressive treatment long before his patients became sick. He made his patients sleep each night in a plastic tent filled with a continuous, aerosolized water mist so dense you could barely see through it. This thinned the tenacious mucus that clogged their airways and enabled them to cough it up.

