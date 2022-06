La diffusione dell’HIV in Africa: l’ipotesi degli aghi ipodermici [EN]

Jacques Pépin, dell’Università di Sherbrooke in Canada, ha proposto una teoria secondo la quale la diffusione del virus dell’HIV in Africa fu favorita, tra le altre cose, da una serie di programmi sviluppati tra il 1921 ed il 1959 dalle autorità coloniali di Camerun, Gabon e Moyen – Congo (come allora veniva chiamata l’attuale Repubblica del Congo) per controllare alcune malattie tropicali tramite medicine iniettabili.

Le siringhe venivano riutilizzate tra un paziente e l’altro, con una sterilizzazione sommaria; ciò avrebbe favorito il diffondersi del virus. Questa ipotesi è presentata da Pépin nel suo libro del 2011 The Origins of AIDS; è riassunta, assieme al resto del libro, da David Waltner-Toews in questo vecchio articolo:

Pepin’s tale goes back to the biological origins of HIV: simian immunodeficiency virus. Chim-panzees, all of which live in Africa, are humanity’s closest living relatives; hence people are particularly susceptible to infections carried by them. Transmission of SIV [Simian Immunodeficiency Virus] from one subspecies of chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes troglodytes) to hunters (through cuts) occurred repeatedly, but rarely, over hundreds of years. But then things changed: the explosive global pandemic of HIV/AIDS in the 20th century occurred because of a coincidence of changes in technology (availability of guns leading to a large increase in hunting), social life (colonial military activities and development projects such as the construction of railways and building of cities, with their high concentrations of people and widespread prostitution to service the populations caught up in these changes), international mobility of people (usually related to business, military and technical assistance) and aggressive, paternalistic, but well-intentioned public health programs (injections for several diseases including sleeping sickness, syphilis and leprosy, as well as the use of blood products for treatment of hemophilia). As in any tragic story, good motives, hubris, human greed, poverty and ignorance play central roles.

The initial explosion from an isolated hunter (the real and original Patient Zero) into the larger human population took place in the 1920s because health authorities in French-administered territories in Africa initiated large-scale programs at that time to reduce the burden of sleeping sickness, caused by a blood-borne parasite. The only available treatment was an injectable arsenic-based drug, in a context where there was a shortage of needles and syringes, no easy ways to sterilize equipment in the field and scant understanding of how viruses could be transmitted through contaminated injection equipment. Once in the wider (non-hunting) human population, the infection was further spread into adjacent French- and Belgian-administered territories through both medical injections and prostitution (a service industry for colonial industrial development).