La favola del drago tiranno [EN]

“La favola del drago tiranno” è un racconto del 2005 sull’invecchiamento e la morte scritto dal filosofo svedese Nick Bostrom. Racconta la sofferenza inflitta da un tiranno drago (una personificazione del processo di invecchiamento e morte), che chiede un tributo di migliaia di persone al giorno e di come il popolo e il suo re dopo varie vicissitudini si uniscono per combattere, uccidendo alla fine il drago tiranno.

La storia sostiene che gli esseri umani per la maggior parte della storia non hanno gli strumenti per combattere il mostro della morte e su come le filosofie che prevedono l’accettazione del drago stesso ne fossero una conseguenza, ma in un futuro non remoto potremmo avere la capacità di combatterlo.

The ethical argument that the fable presents is simple: There are obvious and compelling moral reasons for the people in the fable to get rid of the dragon. Our situation with regard to human senescence is closely analogous and ethically isomorphic to the situation of the people in the fable with regard to the dragon. Therefore, we have compelling moral reasons to get rid of human senescence.

The argument is not in favor of life-span extension per se. Adding extra years of sickness and debility at the end of life would be pointless. The argument is in favor of extending, as far as possible, the human health-span. By slowing or halting the aging process, the healthy human life span would be extended. Individuals would be able to remain healthy, vigorous, and productive at ages at which they would otherwise be dead.