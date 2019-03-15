La fine di un’era per gli uomini bianchi [EN]

A cura di @Apollyon.

Un articolo di Foreign Policy del 2016 (link alternativo) discute le implicazioni sociali e culturali del futuro cambiamento demografico di USA ed Europa.

By mid-century in the United States, the former majority population will be a minority: The majority, according to demographers, will be nonwhite. By that time, Europe will include massive populations from Africa and the Middle East, as well as Asia. This is to say that by 2050 white men will be the ones checking the “other” box on census forms.

A shrink I knew once said that if a reaction is out of proportion with its alleged cause, then there’s a piece of the story that has been omitted. In this case, the politicians in America and Europe who spew nationalist bile and fan the flames of anti-immigrant furor are tapping into a growing if unconscious cultural recognition that time is running out on what has been the world’s most privileged ethnic class.