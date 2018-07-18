La letteratura della sinistra [EN]

A cura di @Jar.

Un articolo di Nathan J. Robinson racconta le letture che hanno portato l’autore a identificarsi nella sinistra.

Many times, these readers ask me if there is “a book” they can read, something that will definitively sum up the case for the left.

There isn’t such a book, though. And that’s a good thing. At least when it comes to my own kind of leftism, which is in the libertarian socialist tradition, a core value is skepticism of those who peddle “definitive” anythings.