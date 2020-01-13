La metropoli caduta: il collasso di Caracas, gioiello dell’America Latina [EN]

Un articolo del Guardian descrive la catastrofica crisi della città di Caracas, capitale del Venezuela, un tempo considerata tra le metropoli più prospere e dinamiche dell’America Latina.

“A ghost town,” laments Omar Lugo, director of news website El Estímulo, during a night-time driving tour of a once-buzzing metropolis being eviscerated by the country’s collapse. “It pains me so much to see Caracas like this.”

A generation ago, Venezuela’s capital was one of Latin America’s most thriving, glamorous cities; an oil-fuelled, tree-lined cauldron of culture that guidebooks hailed as a mecca for foodies, night owls and art fans.