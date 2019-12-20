La modernizzazione delle forze nucleari statunitensi è destabilizzante? [EN]

A cura di @reislaufer

Un lungo articolo del Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists sviscera gli effetti e le proprietà della nuova spoletta per missili balistici di cui i sottomarini USA sono equipaggiati.

The US nuclear forces modernization program has been portrayed to the public as an effort to ensure the reliability and safety of warheads in the US nuclear arsenal, rather than to enhance their military capabilities. In reality, however, that program has implemented revolutionary new technologies that will vastly increase the targeting capability of the US ballistic missile arsenal. This increase in capability is astonishing—boosting the overall killing power of existing US ballistic missile forces by a factor of roughly three—and it creates exactly what one would expect to see, if a nuclear-armed state were planning to have the capacity to fight and win a nuclear war by disarming enemies with a surprise first strike.