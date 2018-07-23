La morsa di Google su Android: controllare l’open source con ogni mezzo necessario [EN]

A cura di @H.

Un articolo di Ars Technica spiega il particolare approccio di Google all’open source per mantenere un posizione dominante sul mercato.

As we’ve seen with the struggles of Windows Phone and Blackberry 10, app selection is everything in the mobile market, and Android’s massive install base means it has a ton of apps. If a company forks Android, the OS will already be compatible with millions of apps; a company just needs to build its own app store and get everything uploaded. In theory, you’d have a non-Google OS with a ton of apps, virtually overnight. If a company other than Google can come up with a way to make Android better than it is now, it would be able to build a serious competitor and possibly threaten Google’s smartphone dominance. This is the biggest danger to Google’s current position: a successful, alternative Android distribution.