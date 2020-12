La primavera araba, dieci anni dopo

Un articolo del Council on Foreign Relations discute alcuni grafici sulle conseguenze delle primavere arabe avvenute all’inizio del decennio scorso.

In December 2010, Tunisian street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in protest outside a government office in the little-known town of Sidi Bouzid. In a matter of days, his act of defiance set off a revolutionary movement that rippled across the Middle East and North Africa, toppling some long-standing authoritarian regimes.