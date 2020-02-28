La regola di Bayes, l’affidabilità degli esami diagnostici e il contenimento del COVID-19 [EN]

In un lungo articolo su towardsdatascience.com si illustra il processo statistico che consente di interpretare correttamente i risultati di un esame diagnostico e di come questo abbia delle implicazioni nell’attività di contenimento delle epidemie, come accade in queste settimane per il COVID-19. Fondamentale è l’applicazione della regola di Bayes in relazione all’affidabilità del test, a sua volta determinata da specificità e sensibilità.

A diagnostic test is performed by collecting samples from your body (eg. mucus in the back of the nose) and looking for presence of the virus in those samples. It seems simple enough, and people have a lot of faith in science. This may lead people into making this first mistake.

Incorrect interpretation: a positive result means a patient has novel coronavirus, while a negative result means that a patient does not.

This is not true, because the test is not always reliable. There are many reasons why a test may give a misleading result:

A patient in the very early stages of an infection may not excrete a detectable amount of virus.

The virus itself may only exist deeper inside the body, hence being inaccessible by a swab test.

There may have been accidental contamination of the sample.

In general, the people who make the testing kits will specify the reliability of the test.

Suppose that a company now markets their test as “90% accurate”.