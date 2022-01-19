Le retoriche dell’intransigenza

Può la sinistra contrastare efficacemente le argomentazioni dei conservatori? In un articolo pubblicato su Jacobin Magazine, Mat McManus prova a rispondere a questa domanda discutendo il libro dell’economista e sociologo Albert O. Hirschman (1915 – 2012) intitolato The Rhetoric of Reaction. Il libro è stato tradotto in italiano con il titolo Retoriche dell’intransigenza. Perversità, futilità, messa a repentaglio.

Uscito nel 1991, dopo il decennio che aveva visto il trionfo delle politiche di Reagan e Thathcher, il breve libro di Hirschman esponeva le “principali posizioni polemiche e le manovre che potrebbero essere assunte da coloro che si sono proposti di confutare e ribaltare le politiche progressiste”. Si evidenziava come storicamente il contrasto ad ogni proposta di cambiamento si sia basato quasi sempre su tre tesi: è controproducente (perversity), è inutile (futility), mette a rischio (jeopardy) i diritti precedentemente conquistati minacciando l’equilibrio sociale.

Hirschman stressed that conservative thought was more than a series of tropes. Right-wing polemicists sometimes hit their mark. But in the grand sweep of conservative politics, there are certain argumentative strategies that pop up again and again. And by recognizing those rhetorical patterns, it becomes easier to rebut right-wing arguments no matter what guise they take.

Mentre le tesi della perversità e dell’inutilità sono semplicistiche e grossolane, quella della messa a repentaglio è più sottile affermando che un “cambiamento proposto, sebbene forse desiderabile di per sé, comporta costi o conseguenze inaccettabili di un tipo o dell’altro”. In altre parole, il nostro desiderio di avere tutto mette a repentaglio ciò che abbiamo già raggiunto.

Un argomento che non è limitato alla destra ma che coinvolge anche parti del centro sinistra e che ha radici antiche

de Tocqueville’s arguments about the tensions between liberty and equality, and Isaiah Berlin’s separation of “negative” and “positive” liberty immediately come to mind. The appeal of the jeopardy thesis springs from the supposition that we cannot have too much of a good thing, or too many good things, without jeopardizing something else.

But this is less convincing than reactionaries think on two grounds. First, as Hirschman points out, if human artifice and wisdom brought about some improvement in society through a previous reform or institutions, there is no reason we could not do so again. Second — and here Hirschman could have put his point more firmly — the risk of jeopardizing a cherished achievement only resonates if we are satisfied with it.