La rinaturalizzazione di Monks Wood: un esperimento lungo 60 anni [EN]

The Conversation racconta la storia della rinaturalizzazione di Monks Wood. Dopo l’ultimo raccolto di orzo nel 1961, un campo nel Cambridgeshire, in UK, e’ stato abbandonato con una nota:

It might be interesting to watch what happens to this area if man does not interfere. Will it become a wood again, how long will it take, which species will be in it?

Così iniziò l’esperimento di Monks Wood wilderness, 60 anni fa.

The result is a structurally complex woodland with multiple layers of tree and shrub vegetation, and accumulating deadwood as the habitat ages. This complexity offers niches for a wide variety of woodland wildlife, from fungi and invertebrates in the dead logs and branches, to song thrushes, garden warblers and nuthatches which nest in the ground layer, understorey and tree canopy.

Questo esperimento sta ispirando il governo del regno unito, che ha pianificato di creare 30000 ettari di bosco all’anno fino al 2025. I tradizionali metodi di rimboschimento sono costosi, per cui l’idea di non fare assolutamente nulla sembra essere molto accattivante.

Natural regeneration involves creating woodlands by allowing trees and shrubs to plant themselves under natural processes. It’s free and involves no plastic or nursery-grown saplings, which can introduce diseases. The result is woodland that’s well adapted to local conditions.

Immagine da Pixabay