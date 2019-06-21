La rivincita degli uomini bassi segnerà la fine della mascolinità tossica? [EN]

A cura di @tusachi.

Last summer, 24-year-old comedian Jaboukie Young-White coined a new nickname for short men. It wasn’t a jokey name—a put-down poking fun at the little guy—but an honorific: “Short kings are the enemy of body negativity,” he wrote on Twitter, “and I’ll be forever proud to defend them.”

Multidimensional interpretations of what is means to be a man are the wings on which the short king soars. The short king embodies the dismantling of the height hierarchy and conventional expectations, his masculinity firmly grounded and personally defined. In the words of Young-White, the short king is valid, hot, enough.